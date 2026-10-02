Troy Parrott has taken Ireland by storm and now wants to do the same in Europe. The centre-forward born in Dublin in 2002 has made a superb start to the season: three goals in two matches for the national team, one in the 3-0 win over Israel and two in the draw in Austria. The first of those came after a brilliant run featuring a couple of dribbles and a nutmeg on a defender, and it quickly went viral because of the quality of the skill. That followed his two goals in a Betis shirt, with the first securing victory against Real Madrid at the Benito Villamarin and the second wrapping up the win in Lille in the Champions League. The 24-year-old came through at Tottenham and is a technical, dynamic striker with an eye for goal. He has also come close to Serie A several times, with AC Milan and Juventus tracking him over several transfer windows.







