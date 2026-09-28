Why Cuesta left Parma and what is emerging on his replacement: advanced talks with Gilardino

Once last season ended and Parma had secured survival, Cuesta received a number of offers from abroad, from Spain, France and Germany. But in a meeting with the club at the start of June, he made it clear he wanted to stay with the Gialloblu. The plan, then, was to carry on together and continue the project, but the relationship ended because of differing views over the transfer market. The favourite to take his place isAlberto Gilardino, with whom there have already been contacts and discussions are under way over the composition of the backroom staff.