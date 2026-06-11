Who will win the 2026 World Cup? GOAL writers have their say

Tom Maston: France arrive with the best team at this World Cup, but there is a nagging vision I just can't shake when I picture the winners: Cristiano Ronaldo and Donald Trump, arm in arm, the latter lofting the trophy he's just been handed by the former high into the air. Despite what some are suggesting regarding his participation in 2030, Ronaldo surely knows this is his final chance to win the one piece of silverware he's never previously got his hands on, and so will be going all out to match Lionel Messi's achievement from 2022. Portugal have one of the most in-form squads in North America, too; Bruno Fernandes has never been better, Bernardo Silva continues to show endless energy and PSG trio Vitinha, Joao Neves and Nuno Mendes are among the very best in their respective positions on the planet. Factor in them wanting to produce a fitting tribute to Diogo Jota in the first tournament since his tragic death, and all the ingredients are there for the Seleccao to triumph.