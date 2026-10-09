Who is Leonel Flores, Boca Juniors’ new jewel: he can be signed for just 20 million

He plays a lot and he plays well. He has 4 goals and 3 assists in 18 matches for Boca. Add in his numbers across all competitions and for the second team, and that rises to 13 goals and 7 assists in 36 appearances. His name has also started to travel beyond Argentina for a curious reason. Recently, he played as many as 4 matches in 7 days, between club and country. His tour de force started with his debut for the Argentina national team against Bolivia, continued with his return to Boca, when he came off the bench in the second half against Unión de Santa Fe and scored a brace, and ended with the Selección’s other two matches against Burkina Faso and Benin. Scaloni already loves him: "Flores is doing very well and we must take care of him. We have to stay close to him, support him. He and Franco (Mastantuono) are young players who will bring us joy," he said.





Even so, he is still young and has the energy for that kind of schedule. He has always had it. Speaking to Olé, his first coach Christian Benítez backed that up. He first set him on his path at El Zorzal, a neighbourhood club in San Isidro. "My son would throw him the ball and at five years old he would do overhead kicks. And they all ended up in the net. I am a River Plate fan, but now I watch Boca Juniors matches. Imagine how I feel. And I watch them for him. Now I celebrate his goals too. The only Boca shirt that will ever come into my house is his," he said jokingly.





His rapid and explosive rise has, of course, drawn the attention of many foreign clubs to the 19-year-old. Right now, Transfermarkt values the player at €8 million , but that figure looks certain to rise as he plays more for both club and country, where he has now become a regular. Boca quickly extended Flores' contract until 2029 and inserted a release clause set at $20 million, but it can rise to 25 if the transfer takes place after the Argentine market closes or in its final days. Since he broke into the first team, the Xeneize have put together a run of 16 matches without defeat, so his situation will probably be reassessed at the end of the season. If he has improved this much in just a few weeks, who knows where he might be in a few months' time.