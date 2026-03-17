Who is David Stuckler, the top scorer in Serie C who led Vicenza to Serie B?

Vicenza would like to keep him for next season as well, but this summer they will need to sit down and talk to the Grigiorossi, who have great faith in this talent they signed from Boldklub in Denmark in 2022. His future will also depend on that of Cremonese, because if they were to be relegated to Serie B, they might well decide to keep him after sending him out on a couple of loan spells in Serie C. This season, he has been one of the best players in Group A: frequently monitored by Italian and foreign clubs who sent scouts to the Menti stadium to watch him closely; Inter are among the clubs that have been tracking him.