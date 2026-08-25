Who is Alvyn Sanches, the young attacking midfielder from Young Boys being tracked by AC Milan

Sanches is regarded as one of the best young Swiss talents around, and AC Milan's scouting department hold him in high esteem, according to a report on Gianluca Di Marzio's website. He can also play as a mezzala and has made an excellent start to the new season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists in 4 matches. Over the last two seasons, meanwhile, he has produced 25 goals and 10 assists.