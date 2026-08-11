Who dares to succeed Guardiola? Maresca reveals the behind-the-scenes of the impossible mission

Maresca revealed that he did not perform an introductory or welcome song in front of the players, explaining simply: "The manager doesn't sing."
He described the performance of goalkeeping coach Michele De Bernardin as "very good", while judging analyst Javi Molina the worst for his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way".
Laughing, he said: "Honestly, it was a disaster."
Maresca's coaching staff includes the Argentine Willy Caballero, two Italians and three Spaniards. The manager speaks French too, handing the backroom team real linguistic diversity.
Then there is the "Englishman" Danny Walker, the first-team coach. He previously worked as Maresca's assistant in the Elite Development Squad (EDS) at Manchester City before following him to Leicester City and Chelsea.
Talk of Walker brings a smile to Maresca's face. "When we go for breakfast, we order beans with toast, and when we go for dinner, we have a beer," he said.
"When I joined the Elite Development Squad, Danny was there. He had previously worked with the under-16 team, then he was moved to be my assistant. And ever since then we have always been together," he added.
He continued: "He knows Nico O'Reilly and Rico Lewis well, having overseen them from under-6 through to under-12 level. He knows them all."
"He's very good, and he excels at overseeing the extra training at the end of the session, when we ask the players to do additional exercises," he said.
He concluded: "It's a job that requires a lot of effort. If we don't win our matches, we'll all be going back home."