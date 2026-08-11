Who dares to succeed Guardiola? Maresca reveals the behind-the-scenes of the impossible mission

Enzo Maresca has spent this summer confronting the hardest question in the game: how do you follow one of the greatest managers football has ever seen?

The Italian has taken charge of Manchester City in succession to Pep Guardiola, returning to the club where he served as the Spaniard's assistant during the historic 2022-2023 campaign that delivered the treble.

Guardiola walked away at the end of last season having won 17 major trophies, six of them Premier League titles, plus the Champions League.

His first pre-season in charge is drawing to a close. Maresca sat down with five British journalists travelling with the Manchester City party in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to discuss the challenges that lie ahead.