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Al Nassr v Gamba Osaka: AFC Champions League 2Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

"Who brought them to this state?": a legal warning that terrifies Al-Nassr over Felix's contract

Transfers
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

The Galáctico races against time!

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Joao Felix's future remains clouded in uncertainty. Conflicting accounts have emerged over Al-Nassr's stance on triggering the extension clause in the Portuguese star's contract, along with the legal restrictions that could complicate the Saudi club's calculations.

Legal adviser Ahmed Al-Shaikhi has shed light on the matter, revealing that the extension clause is "unilateral (on Al-Nassr's side) and not automatic". That means triggering the option demands a decision from the club, not simply the fulfilment of the renewal conditions.

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  • He explained that for the clause to be valid and non-voidable, it requires the player's annual salary to be increased by no less than 20%, and the extension period to be proportionate to the duration of the original contract. Both conditions are currently in place.

    The player must also have, according to the Saudi legal expert, "a separate acceptance from the original transfer agreement with Chelsea".

    Speaking to the programme "Nadina", Al-Shaikhi said the extension conditions are already met. But Al-Nassr's management must hurry to activate the clause before the winter transfer window.

    He warned of the legal risks posed by Al-Nassr's delay in settling the matter, pointing out that continued waiting could open the door to complications over the player's contractual rights.

    On X, he wrote: "The longer Al-Nassr delays in activating the renewal clause for the player Joao Felix, the greater the legal risk of losing the player, in order to cut off any opportunity for the player to back out. Moreover, some arbitrators of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are very sympathetic towards a player who is denied the right to negotiate in the final six months of his contract." Felix's contract ends in June 2027.

    Al-Nassr drafted the extension clause well, he added, in a way that makes it binding on the player. That does not eliminate the need for the management to move and activate it at the right time.

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  • "Who brought Al-Nassr to this state?"

    Sources had earlier confirmed to Kooora that Al-Nassr had moved to activate the extension clause in Felix's contract until the summer of 2029. Barcelona want to bring the player back, with his agent Jorge Mendes working to arrange a transfer to the Catalan club.

    Al-Nassr media figure Bandar Al-Dabikhi, meanwhile, has cast doubt on the reality of João Félix's contract renewal. Reports over the activation of the extension clause have conflicted, and Al-Dabikhi stressed that the final decision rests with the club's owner, the Public Investment Fund, as the party responsible for providing the financial value needed to complete the deal.

    The matter grows more complicated given the restrictions imposed on Al-Nassr and the weakness of sponsorships, as Al-Dabikhi put it, asking: "Who brought Al-Nassr to this state?".

    All of this leaves Al-Nassr's management facing a decision far bigger than simply keeping one of their stars. It concerns the timing of activating the clause, the financial obligations it brings, and whether the club can settle the file before the player enters the window that lets him negotiate with others. So will they pass the test?

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