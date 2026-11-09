"Who brought them to this state?": a legal warning that terrifies Al-Nassr over Felix's contract

He explained that for the clause to be valid and non-voidable, it requires the player's annual salary to be increased by no less than 20%, and the extension period to be proportionate to the duration of the original contract. Both conditions are currently in place.

The player must also have, according to the Saudi legal expert, "a separate acceptance from the original transfer agreement with Chelsea".

Speaking to the programme "Nadina", Al-Shaikhi said the extension conditions are already met. But Al-Nassr's management must hurry to activate the clause before the winter transfer window.

He warned of the legal risks posed by Al-Nassr's delay in settling the matter, pointing out that continued waiting could open the door to complications over the player's contractual rights.

On X, he wrote: "The longer Al-Nassr delays in activating the renewal clause for the player Joao Felix, the greater the legal risk of losing the player, in order to cut off any opportunity for the player to back out. Moreover, some arbitrators of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are very sympathetic towards a player who is denied the right to negotiate in the final six months of his contract." Felix's contract ends in June 2027.

Al-Nassr drafted the extension clause well, he added, in a way that makes it binding on the player. That does not eliminate the need for the management to move and activate it at the right time.

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