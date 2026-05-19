Once Carlo Ancelotti uttered the long-awaited name, the fans drowned him out.
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"Whether he plays for one, five or 90 minutes": Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti explains his approach to picking the superstar
Chants of "Neymar, Neymar" echoed through the hall where Brazil's manager had just unveiled his World Cup squad. The 34-year-old record goalscorer now has another chance to shine on the game's biggest stage.
"We have observed the Selecao's fan favourite all year and noted that he has been playing consistently recently and his physical condition has improved," said Ancelotti after picking the 34-year-old. "We believe he is an important player."
However, the Italian, who has been Brazil's national coach since 2025, has not always shared this view. Ancelotti had left Neymar out of the squad for the crucial World Cup warm-up matches in March and April. The superstar reacted with disappointment at the time: "I'll talk about it, because I can't just accept this. Of course I'm angry and sad that I wasn't selected." Nevertheless, he vowed, "the focus remains day by day, training session by training session, match by match. We will achieve our goal. There is still one final squad announcement for the World Cup, and my dream lives on. We'll get through this together."
- AFP
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Neymar returns to the international stage almost three years after his last outing, the World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023, though a starting berth is not assured. "We picked Neymar not because we see him as a good substitute, but because we believe in the qualities he can add to the team," Ancelotti emphasised. "It doesn't matter if he plays one, five or 90 minutes, or even if he doesn't get on the pitch, or if he takes a penalty or not." It is also important, he added, "not to pin all our hopes on a single player".
After his 2023 move from Paris Saint-Germain to Al-Hilal, followed by a return to Brazilian club Santos, many experts had written him off. Nevertheless, he fought back from injury and stayed determined. In Group C, the Selecao will face Morocco, Scotland and Haiti. Brazilian fans, who have been waiting for a sixth World Cup triumph since 2002, can now celebrate the return of their favourite star.