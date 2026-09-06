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Hansi FlickVoetbalzone

Translated by

Where does the danger come from? Flick unleashes the Catalan monster with the Lamine-Fermin duo

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Analysis
Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
H. Flick
L. Yamal
F. Lopez
Spain
Germany

Barcelona swept Valencia aside at the Mestalla, running out 5-0 winners in a one-sided affair. The Catalans controlled the run of play from the first whistle to the last, never letting their hosts settle into the game.

Five goals flattered nobody. If anything, Barcelona should have had more, spurning a string of chances that could have turned the scoreline into a historic one.

Most of Barcelona's attacking players caught the eye, but Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez stood above the rest. The pair were exceptional, showcasing the flexibility and decentralisation that underpin Hansi Flick's attacking blueprint. This is a side that keeps proving itself as one of the most potent going forward since the campaign began.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Yamal the nuisance: a flame that never goes out

    No Valencia defender knew how to handle Lamine Yamal across the 90 minutes. He tormented them down the right, a constant threat with and without the ball. His movement never stopped, leaving opposition defenders no chance to breathe, and he had the knack of getting in behind and manufacturing danger from more than one position.

    Two goals came from Yamal, with a third ruled out, and that was on top of a stream of efforts on goal and the passes he threaded to team-mates inside the box. Once again he proved he is no longer just a talent waiting to mature. He has become a decisive figure, capable of changing a match on his own.

    Scoring was not his only aim. Yamal kept drifting between the lines and attacking the spaces behind Valencia's defence. With almost every touch, Barcelona looked ready to carve out another chance. That is why he was the man of the match, without question.

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    Fermín López, the star of Flick's trick

    Few players thrived under Flick's philosophy quite like Fermin Lopez in this match. He is a midfielder on paper, yet his role on the pitch looked nothing like it. The German coach leaned on clever, repeated movements that turned Fermin into an extra man inside the box and in behind the attacking line.

    The sharpest tactical trick saw Raphinha drop into midfield during certain phases of the attack while Fermin pushed forward into the depth as a striker. Valencia's defenders were left baffled. They could not pin down a fixed man to mark, and spaces opened up in front of the Barcelona players arriving from deep.

    Fermin exploited those movements to devastating effect, scoring one goal and setting up two more. It confirmed what the decentralised front line grants Flick's players: the freedom to swap positions at will, and the ability to leave any defence guessing who Barcelona's real striker is on each attack.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Rodri and Pedri: expected harmony

    The match carried another significant development: Rodri made his first start for Barcelona. The Spanish midfielder came off in the 62nd minute, yet his minutes on the pitch revealed a clear and anticipated harmony with Pedri, as well as with Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal. Their familiarity from the Spain national team explains much of it.

    Pairing Rodri with Pedri hands Barcelona an ideal midfield blend. One player controls the tempo and secures the build-up from the back. The other moves between the lines, advances with the ball and creates attacking solutions. Together, they open the system up and free the attacking players.

    Judging by the early weeks of the season, the Rodri and Pedri partnership looks a strong candidate to become Barcelona's first-choice midfield pairing all campaign. Flick's willingness to grant the players ahead of them freedom of movement only strengthens the case, turning their harmony into an added weapon in the team's system.

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  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Catalan fluidity: the attack comes from everywhere

    Barcelona's fluidity lit up the match. The short passes kept coming, the movement off the ball was constant, and the breakthroughs arrived from all over the pitch. Valencia never worked out where the danger was coming from or how to shut down a single route.

    The numbers lay bare the gulf between the sides. Barcelona took 25 shots on Valencia's goal, 10 of them on target, and scored 5. Those are huge attacking figures. This was no case of taking a handful of chances clinically. It came after sustained pressure and a flood of openings.

    Remarkably, Barcelona managed all of it without an out-and-out striker. Watch the match and you struggle to pin down who the real forward is. Raphinha drops deep one moment, Fermin surges forward the next, and Yamal drifts in from the flank into central areas. That tells you everything about the decentralisation and flexibility Flick grants his players.

  • Valencia CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Valencia lost amid the deluge

    Valencia, by contrast, looked utterly lost. At the back they couldn't cope with the flood of Barcelona attacks or contain the movement of their players. Close down one space and another opened up. Track a runner and another arrived in the same pocket.

    Timid attempts to reach Barcelona's goal came and went, but never enough to change the shape of the match. Joan Garcia dealt comfortably with the little that came his way, while Barcelona stayed the more dominant and dangerous side throughout.

    Five goals here, and Flick's Barcelona keep rolling. They've scored 17 in their first four La Liga matches while conceding only two. Those figures lay bare their attacking power, and the message reached every rival early: this Barcelona don't need an out-and-out striker to turn every match into a goal fest.

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Champions League
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Feyenoord crest
Feyenoord
FEY
LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL