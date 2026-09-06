Where does the danger come from? Flick unleashes the Catalan monster with the Lamine-Fermin duo

Barcelona swept Valencia aside at the Mestalla, running out 5-0 winners in a one-sided affair. The Catalans controlled the run of play from the first whistle to the last, never letting their hosts settle into the game.

Five goals flattered nobody. If anything, Barcelona should have had more, spurning a string of chances that could have turned the scoreline into a historic one.

Most of Barcelona's attacking players caught the eye, but Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez stood above the rest. The pair were exceptional, showcasing the flexibility and decentralisation that underpin Hansi Flick's attacking blueprint. This is a side that keeps proving itself as one of the most potent going forward since the campaign began.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums