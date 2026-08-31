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Marten de RoonGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

When De Roon said: "I think they'll kill me in Rome"

M. de Roon
Atalanta
Roma

The midfielder moves from Atalanta to Gasperini's Roma

Atalanta have said goodbye to Marten De Roon, who has joined Roma: "Atalanta BC announce that they have sold Marten de Roon’s registration outright to AS Roma.


The 35-year-old Dutch midfielder leaves Atalanta after 445 appearances in the Nerazzurri shirt, having played his part in the club’s rise to the highest level of Italian and European football and in reaching milestones that will remain forever in the Club’s history.


The Percassi family, the Pagliuca family and the entire Nerazzurri club warmly thank Marten for his extraordinary contribution, for the commitment and dedication he has shown over these years, wishing him the very best for his future".

  • Speaking on Alessandro Cattelan's podcast 'Supernova' last June, De Roon described his relationship with Roma fans like this: "I've somewhat stopped posting on social media, I'm a little more serious now, maybe with age as well. Then if I want to become a manager, they might go back and dig something up and say, 'No, but you insulted us!' They keep everything! For example, with Roma I made a few jokes, also about Mourinho. In my opinion they'll kill me in Rome (laughs, ed.). But I'm very fond of Rome, we go there every year for a couple of days, it's almost our favourite city, the food is incredible. But by now if you make one mistake once, you're ruined for life," reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.


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