"The date will be before Christmas, while there are hypotheses regarding the venue that we will reveal at the next Lega meeting." So said the president of Lega Serie A, Ezio Maria Simonelli, speaking on "Radio Anch'io Sport" on Rai Radio 1, about the 2026 Italian Super Cup, broadcast exclusively on Mediaset channels, which will return to being a one-off match and will see Inter and Lazio face each other. Right now, 22 or 23 December look the most likely dates.
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When and where will the Italian Super Cup between Inter and Lazio be played
The 2026 Supercoppa Italiana will pit Inter, winners of the 2025-26 Serie A title, against Lazio, who lost to Inter in the 2025-26 Coppa Italia final.
The match still does not have a venue, but a decision should arrive in the next few days. Baku is no longer an option and the United States is now in pole position. A concrete proposal from the USA is expected in the coming hours, after which the top figures in Italian football will assess it.
If a suitable offer does not arrive from the United States by the set deadline, Inter v Lazio would be played at San Siro.
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