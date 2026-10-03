The alleged statement read: "I just wanted to send a strong message to the Portugal national team that if they do not appreciate Cristiano, there are many people around the world whom he has inspired and who still admire him."

Posted by the Globe Soccer Awards account, said to be closely linked to Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes, the message was framed as Hojlund's reaction to the Ronaldo and Jesus crisis. It spread fast, according to The Sun.

Hojlund hit back hard at the fake message, the British newspaper confirmed, commenting on the Globe Soccer post: "I did not say this."

It all came shortly after he had praised Ronaldo during Denmark's 4-2 defeat to Portugal.

Hojlund scored Denmark's second goal to make it 2-2, then turned heads by celebrating in Ronaldo's famous style. Portugal added two more to take the three points.

The Dane later explained the celebration: "I just wanted to dedicate my goal to my idol. Whatever difficulties Cristiano is going through at this stage of his career, he will never be forgotten."

Ronaldo keeps a close relationship with Mendes despite their 2022 split, according to The Sun.

Mendes has won the Globe Soccer Agent of the Year award 13 times. Ronaldo has claimed Player of the Year six times.