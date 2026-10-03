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Norway v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD2Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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What is Jorge Mendes's involvement? Surprise response from Hojlund over his comments about Ronaldo

Denmark vs Portugal
Denmark
Portugal
UEFA Nations League A
R. Hoejlund
C. Ronaldo
Denmark
Portugal

The Danish star distances himself from Portugal's crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from Portugal's clash with Denmark in the UEFA Nations League did not go unnoticed. Left out of Jorge Jesus's line-up, the Portuguese talisman watched Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund mark the occasion by mimicking the famous "Siuuu" celebration made popular by his favourite star.

A controversial moment followed at the final whistle. Hojlund pushed Jesus in what looked like a bit of fun with the Portuguese coach, who took it with a smile.

Then came a message attributed to Hojlund after the game, one that appeared to blast the Portugal boss over his crisis with Ronaldo. The player was quick to deny it.


  • Alleged statement: a decisive response

    The alleged statement read: "I just wanted to send a strong message to the Portugal national team that if they do not appreciate Cristiano, there are many people around the world whom he has inspired and who still admire him."

    Posted by the Globe Soccer Awards account, said to be closely linked to Ronaldo's former agent Jorge Mendes, the message was framed as Hojlund's reaction to the Ronaldo and Jesus crisis. It spread fast, according to The Sun.

    Hojlund hit back hard at the fake message, the British newspaper confirmed, commenting on the Globe Soccer post: "I did not say this."

    It all came shortly after he had praised Ronaldo during Denmark's 4-2 defeat to Portugal.

    Hojlund scored Denmark's second goal to make it 2-2, then turned heads by celebrating in Ronaldo's famous style. Portugal added two more to take the three points.

    The Dane later explained the celebration: "I just wanted to dedicate my goal to my idol. Whatever difficulties Cristiano is going through at this stage of his career, he will never be forgotten."

    Ronaldo keeps a close relationship with Mendes despite their 2022 split, according to The Sun.

    Mendes has won the Globe Soccer Agent of the Year award 13 times. Ronaldo has claimed Player of the Year six times.

    Read also: Pato to the Real Madrid star: your future is at another club

  • Ronaldo bomb

    Ronaldo started Portugal's 1-0 win over Wales but found himself left out against Norway, then stormed off angry after coach Jesus admitted he would not start the next match against Denmark.

    Visibly tense on the touchline, Ronaldo spent almost half an hour warming up during the Norway game without ever being brought on.

    Jesus insisted that "he is the one who makes the decisions" and that "the same rules apply to all players".

    Kooora forums



    The striker then took to Instagram: "After the national team's press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I took the decision to leave the camp".

    He added: "In due course, I will tell all the Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led me to leave the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception".

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UEFA Nations League A
Wales crest
Wales
WAL
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
UEFA Nations League A
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Norway crest
Norway
NOR