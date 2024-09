GOAL takes a look at the Premier League trend that swept social media in September 2024.

What is a 'Barclaysman'? Football fans across the world have been furiously debating what makes one and who the best 'Barclaysmen' were.

Wayne Rooney wasn't one, but Jimmy Bullard was. Jay-Jay Okocha is a classic example, but Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't make the cut. It is a sense of something rather than tangible, or hard and fast.

So, what exactly is a 'Barclaysman'? GOAL takes a look at the nostalgic Premier League trend that swept social media.