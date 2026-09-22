New year, same old story. 2026-27 was supposed to be the year of Federico Chiesa's revival, but nothing has changed compared to the recent past. The former Juventus and Fiorentina forward continues to battle fitness problems, the latest a muscle injury just a few days before the start of the season, leaving him to watch all of Liverpool's matches so far from the stands or the sofa in front of the television. After Slot's departure and Iraola's arrival, the 1997-born player expected to turn things around, to become a genuine asset again, to return to being the player so many admired at Euro 2021, but it has not worked out that way. And when he is available again, he will once more be forced to play catch-up.
What has happened to Federico Chiesa? Injured, zero appearances for Liverpool, still absent from the Italy squad
Iraola’s final choice
According to the English press, Federico Chiesa is expected to return to group training next week as he prepares for the huge clash with Manchester City on Sunday 11 October. After the international break the Reds, like all the top sides, will play every three days. Chiesa hopes to find a bit of space, feel important and try to climb the pecking order. He will certainly get his chances, but he cannot afford to waste them. Right now he sits behind Barcola, Gakpo, Wirtz, as well as the latest arrival Munoz and the young Ngumoha, who has effectively become a valid alternative to the starters.
He wants Italy in 2026
Chiesa, who turns 29 on 25 October, still has plenty to say and plenty to give. If he cannot find space in a Red shirt, he will pack his bags in January. With 18 months left on his contract, he will have to do so for the good of everyone. He cannot afford to gather dust on the bench. He wants to play, he has to, also to win back his place with Italy. After the snubs from Gattuso, he dreams of a return to the Azzurri with Mancini on the bench, with whom he won the European Championship, with whom his best version was seen. He is unlikely to find room for the Nations League fixtures in November, the target is March, when the qualifiers for Euro 2028 begin. He last played for Italy at the 2024 European Championship in Germany, in the last-16 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin.
How much Chiesa costs and how much he earns
Chiesa will be put on the market in January and, as things stand, Liverpool want at least €15 million from his sale. Anyone who wants him, and in Italy he has caught the eye of Napoli and Inter, must also factor in his wages: in England, Enrico's son earns around €7 million net per season.
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