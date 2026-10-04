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Ahmad Salah
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"What happened warrants punishments and resignations": a scandal in Argentina before Messi's farewell

Match report
Argentina vs Burkina Faso
Argentina
Burkina Faso
Friendlies
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
L. Messi
Argentina
Burkina Faso
Benin

A seven-goal rout in Burkina Faso: catastrophic behind-the-scenes details

Argentina cruised to a 7-0 win over Burkina Faso in Sunday's friendly at the "Monumental" stadium, with Lionel Messi absent.

Lautaro Martinez, Gianluca Prestianni, Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez, Franco Mastantuono and Giuliano Simeone all got on the scoresheet, while Moumini Diallo turned one into his own net.

Burkina Faso faced exceptional circumstances. They fielded a young squad dominated by under-23 players, and their delegation touched down in Buenos Aires just hours before kick-off. That made an already daunting task against the world runners-up even tougher.

Messi now turns his attention to his final appearance in the Argentina shirt against Benin, scheduled for Tuesday 6 October at the "Monumental" stadium. It marks his official farewell to the national team.

  • Exceptional circumstances: "the adventure of a lifetime"

    French journalist Romain Molina has lifted the lid on the chaos behind the friendly between Argentina and Burkina Faso. The game was played in extraordinary circumstances. The African side were forced to field 13 players making their international debuts after a logistical crisis prompted several of their stars to refuse to board the flight out of Morocco.

    Writing on his X account, Molina said many of the young players in the Burkina Faso squad lived through "the adventure of a lifetime". They came up against the World Cup runners-up at the Monumental, and some of them do not even hold professional contracts.

  • An unforgettable experience

    Molina explained that Burkina Faso's delegation touched down in Argentina less than six hours before kick-off, their journey lasting around 12 hours. This young group then faced one of the toughest tests imaginable, up against a side packed with elite stars from across the world.

    He added: "Whatever the result, this experience will remain etched in these players' memories forever.

  • What happened called for sanctions and resignations

    Molina took aim at both the Argentine and Burkinabé football federations. Argentine fans, he argued, had paid to watch a strong African side, not a young team that had only just stepped off a plane and featured non-professional players.

    What happened, he said, warranted "penalties and resignations" from officials on both sides. He branded the whole affair "organisational chaos".


    He concluded: "I feel sorry for these young players. What can they do against the World Cup runners-up in such conditions?"

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Friendlies
Argentina crest
Argentina
ARG
Benin crest
Benin
BEN