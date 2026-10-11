"What a disgrace": after Marcelo and Gavi, Vinicius's sending-off exposes the double standards of Spain's referees

Clos Gomez, the man in charge of the VAR project in Spain, used a subsequent press conference reviewing the work of video technology to explain that the footage showing the Marcelo incident was not available to the referees at the time of the match.

He said, according to what the El Espanol website reported: "All the cameras used in the television production are available to the VAR system, but there are exceptions, as there are sometimes cameras that do not have a feed to transmit the image to the television production. That happened in the match, and during the interval a shot appeared that we did not have, and so it was not possible to analyse it."

Hair-pulling, Gomez added, is punished according to its force: "If it is slight, a foul is given and a yellow card is shown, but if it is more forceful then it warrants a red card, whether the ball is in play or not."

Velasco Carballo, the head of the technical referees' committee, said the camera that captured the shot was not part of the broadcast system reaching the VAR room during the match. The production company recovered the image and showed it later. Its failure to reach the video room did not affect their work, in his words.

Marcelo himself had plenty to say to the referee at the time during the match, according to the conversation revealed by the Movistar network at the time, and reported by AS: "He pulled my hair, man! He pulled my hair." The referee replied: "He only put his hands on you," then carried on running, to which Marcelo responded: "What a disgrace."