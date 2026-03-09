Getty
Weston McKennie exclusive: USMNT & Juventus star admits 'pressure' of home World Cup & reveals 'extra motivation' for success under Mauricio Pochettino
McKennie forms part of the USMNT's 'Golden Generation'
McKennie is now a seasoned performer, having made his senior international debut back in 2017, and has earned 62 caps for his country. He has become one of the leading lights in what continues to be billed as a ‘Golden Generation’.
The U.S. are in the fortunate position of being able to call upon a number of players that are plying their respective club trades at top European clubs. McKennie falls into that category and recently agreed an extension to his contract at Serie A giants Juventus.
Fellow countryman Christian Pulisic is also in Italy, at AC Milan, while the likes of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are competing in the English Premier League. Folarin Balogun is in France with Monaco, alongside Marseille star Tim Weah, and Ricardo Pepi continues to impress at Dutch title holders PSV.
When pooling all of that talent together, the USMNT have every right to believe that they can be competitive on the grandest of sporting stages. A passionate fan base is ready to cheer them through an epic World Cup quest.
- Getty
How the USMNT can make home field advantage count
Quizzed on how the United States can make the most of home field advantage, McKennie - speaking in association with Vita Coco - told GOAL: “Playing on home soil brings a different kind of energy. There’s excitement, pride, and extra motivation knowing our fans are right there with us. There’s pressure too, but I try to embrace it and channel it into my game.”
Former USMNT star Brad Friedel has told GOAL of what success could look like for Pochettino’s squad this summer: “My expectation is that we get through the group. I think exceeding expectations is past the quarters. It’s really difficult to say what I think will be success or failure, the knockouts etc, until you see the draw and the knockout games. There is no shame in getting knocked out to Brazil or England. It just happens. For me, it’s the manner in which it would happen.
“Mauricio I know very well and he is going to have a team that is well prepared, that is fit, that is going to fight for everyone, and they are going to compete really well. That’s why I think over a three-game period in the group stages, they can get out of the group - that’s what I expect. After that, unfortunately no matter how hard you compete against some of the teams at the World Cup - that’s why so few have won it over the history of the tournament - it’s difficult to win it. We’ll have to wait and see.
“I would say that the team is definitely capable of - with the talent that they have and I know how Mauricio works - getting to the quarter-finals. We’ll see after that because then it becomes really hard.
“Sometimes you are going to need luck or penalties or sendings off, or whatever it is. Look at all the great England teams that have been so close. Talent-wise, playing with them and against them, they have had the talent to win a World Cup. For whatever reason, they haven’t been able to finish it off.”
McKennie explains how he will handle heat & travel challenges
There will be several factors for the USMNT, and their global rivals, to contend with when World Cp action gets underway. Temperatures are set to soar in some host cities, while long journeys will be taken in when crossing North America.
McKennie appears to be stood in good stead there as he has become a global brand ambassador for Vita Coco - America’s leading coconut water brand that delivers simple ingredients and naturally occurring electrolytes for elite athletes and everyday sports fans.
McKennie added on how he will look to stay in peak individual condition while aiding collective efforts with the USMNT: “Recovery and hydration are a huge part of my routine, especially with the heat and constant travel. When you have quick turnarounds between matches, you have to be really intentional about how you recover, and hydration is always the starting point for me.
“I focus on staying consistent throughout the day, whether I’m training or on the road, so my body can bounce back faster and keep my energy steady. That’s why I keep Vita Coco with me; it’s an easy, reliable way to stay hydrated and effectively replenish electrolytes no matter where I am.”
World Cup 2026: Group stage fixtures for the USMNT
The United States will kick off their Group D campaign at the 2026 World Cup when facing Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 12. They will then head to Seattle for a meeting with Australia, before returning to California for a meeting with the winner of a UEFA path play-off.
Advertisement