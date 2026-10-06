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Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal vows Czechia will avoid Wembley humiliation against England
Avoiding a repeat of Croatia’s collapse
As the Czechia prepares to step onto the hallowed turf of Wembley, the memory of England’s recent dominance looms large. The Three Lions head into the fixture following a ruthless demolition of Croatia, a result that sent shockwaves through the Nations League. However, Coufal remains adamant that his side will not suffer a similar fate, insisting they have the mental fortitude to stand up to the challenge.
"We are not afraid of it, we are confident. Of course, we have to respect the quality of the opponent. To win 7-0 in Croatia is incredible. I watched it on Livesport and thought there was a mistake. Kramaric told me it was really hard. The game didn't suit them. But we don't want to play like the Croatians. Not even by chance do we want to allow such a game," the full-back said, as cited by iSport.
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A personal battle for fitness
Coufal’s presence in London was far from guaranteed just a week ago. A nagging knee issue had kept him sidelined, forcing him to miss the clash against Spain. However, the 34-year-old underwent intensive treatment, including a plasma injection, to ensure he could lead his teammates out at a stadium where he has spent so much of his professional career during his successful stint in the Premier League.
“It's getting better, it was my goal to get together for England. I wanted to play in Spain already, but we didn't want to take the risk necessarily and evaluated it like this. I got a plasma injection in my knee and it improved. I already trained after Spain, here in Wembley with the team too. It depends on the coach now, how he decides,” he explained.
The magic of the national stadium
For any player, Wembley represents the pinnacle of the English game, but for Coufal, the connection runs deeper. Having lived in London for years, he views the city with great affection. He recognizes the historical weight the stadium carries for Czech football, specifically referencing the nation's run to the Euro 96 final, and hopes to add another positive chapter to that legacy on Tuesday night.
"It is an icon of English football. Historically, we have had huge success here as Czechia. We want to trouble England, 90,000 people will come to the match. I've already been lucky enough to play here twice. It's an honor. I talk to English players, for them there is nothing more than playing for England at Wembley."
"It's like being back home after a long time. I was looking forward to it, I hoped that the knee would heal so that I could start or train here. I especially want to be here with the boys, that's the most important thing. For me, it's a return home, I know many players from the English national team. It was my small personal goal to get together for this match. Generally, I am very happy in England," Coufal noted.
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Leading the line as captain
With Ladislav Krejci unavailable due to suspension, the question of leadership has moved to the forefront of the pre-match discussion. As the most experienced member of the travelling party, Coufal is the natural candidate to take the armband. While he remains humble about the prospect, he is clearly ready to embrace the responsibility if called upon by the coaching staff.
"That's more a question for the coach, I won't comment on it more. When the coach appoints me, it will be a huge honor and I will lead the boys. If not, nothing will happen,” he concluded.
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