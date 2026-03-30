Wesley's injury: how many and which matches will he miss for Roma?

Wesley has already returned to Rome, and the medical scans he underwent have revealed a muscle-tendon injury to the biceps femoris in his right thigh. The Brazilian will therefore definitely miss Gasperini’s side’s next match, which, upon the league’s resumption, will see them face Inter in the big match at San Siro: the game is scheduled for Easter Sunday, 5 April, at 8.45 pm. Looking at the Giallorossi’s fixture list, Wesley could be available for the match against Bologna on 25 April, missing not only the Inter game but also those against Pisa and Atalanta (10 and 18 April).



