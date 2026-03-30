Wesley injured: who will replace him in Inter v Roma? Tsimikas, Angelino, Rensch or El Shaarawy

Without Wesley, Gasperini will have to find a new solution for the left flank, where – when he was available – he has always adapted a player whose natural position is on the opposite side. On the right, balance has been found with Celik; to replace the former Flamengo player on the left at San Siro, there are several options: the first is Kōstas Tsimikas, the natural replacement in that role; another option is the Dutchman Devyne Rensch, and for a more attacking approach in that role, Stephan El Shaarawy could also be deployed. Keep an eye on Angeliño too, who, after being sidelined for some time, is regaining his match fitness.



