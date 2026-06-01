According to kicker, several internationally renowned clubs are monitoring Dzenan Pejcinovic. The specialist magazine specifically mentions Benfica Lisbon. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old German Under-21 international is reportedly inclined to remain in the Bundesliga.
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"Well over 20 million euros": DFB star set for a spectacular Bundesliga transfer
SC Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are reported to be closely monitoring Pejcinovic. The club recognises that one of the few bright spots in their squad has drawn attention and would consider the matter only if an "exceptional offer" materialises. Nevertheless, any suitor would need to submit a bid of "well over 20 million euros" to pry Pejcinovic away from the Volkswagen Arena.
The 21-year-old is no stranger to interest from big clubs: Manchester City reportedly pursued him two years ago at the behest of Pep Guardiola. At that point he had struck 31 times in 21 outings for VfL's U19s and boasted an identical goal-to-game ratio (38 goals in 38 matches) for Germany's youth sides from U16 to U19.
That promising start was then derailed by a metatarsal fracture shortly after his first-team promotion, keeping him sidelined for months. A subsequent loan to then second-tier side Fortuna Düsseldorf revived his career, yet further injuries curtailed his progress.
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Dzenan Pejcinovic emerges as the big winner at VfL Wolfsburg during their relegation season.
Back from a metatarsal fracture, he marked his first match with the equaliser at Ulm. Yet, after only two appearances for Fortuna, he tore his meniscus while on U20 national-team duty and missed more than a month. Upon his return, he first excelled as a super-sub and then formed a productive partnership with Dawid Kownacki, netting four goals in 17 appearances. However, a second metatarsal fracture sidelined him for the final eight matches of Düsseldorf's promotion push.
Back in Wolfsburg, however, he stayed injury-free and enjoyed a solid first full Bundesliga campaign. Although he only broke his duck on the final matchday before the winter break, he quickly hit his stride. Pejcinovic netted a hat-trick against SC Freiburg, then added further strikes against FC Bayern and St. Pauli. He had already stepped up to the German U21s, scoring on his September debut, and started six of seven European Championship qualifiers, though he remains behind Nicolo Tresoldi in Antonio Di Salvo's pecking order.
He ended the campaign with 12 goals in 34 competitive outings, then struck the early 1-0 in the second leg of the relegation play-off against SC Paderborn. However, the controversial early sending-off of Joakim Maehle proved costly, and Wolfsburg were ultimately relegated.