"They're not complicated," Eberl emphasised after Saturday's 3-3 Bundesliga draw with 1. FC Heidenheim. He added: "It's simply a matter of discussions and differing views; we're not seeing eye to eye at the moment. But there's no bad blood and no ill feeling."
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"We wouldn't lose much": Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl is surprisingly unconcerned about the risk of a key player leaving on a free transfer
Bayern Munich wants to extend Konrad Laimer's contract, which runs until 2027, but the club is unwilling to meet his salary demands. The versatile midfielder already has a formal offer on the table, yet talks have stalled over his request for a significant pay rise.
The Austrian is said to be pushing for a substantial raise, from around €10m to as much as €15m per year. Bayern, however, are standing firm, while Laimer continues to press his case, pointing to the club's recent lucrative deals for Dayot Upamecano, Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.
"Ultimately, it's always about appreciation. That the performances you've put in over the last few years are recognised somewhere," Laimer told ServusTV in early April, addressing the complicated negotiations. "There was a brief conversation at one point, but nothing since," he said of his talks with the FCB hierarchy, sounding relaxed. "It's great fun playing football for Bayern. Let's see where this takes us."
- AFP
Could Konrad Laimer leave FC Bayern on a free transfer in 2027? "We wouldn't lose much," says the club.
If Laimer does not sign an extension, the 28-year-old could leave at the end of the season. Bayern would then have this summer as their last opportunity to secure a reasonable transfer fee before his contract expires a year later.
Eberl stressed that there are "two points of view" and "we have to find a way to bridge the gap at some point." When asked whether, in the absence of a contract extension, the club would be forced to sell him to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2027, Eberl replied with surprising calm: "He came on a free transfer, so we wouldn't lose much."
After his contract with RB Leipzig expired, Laimer joined Munich on a free transfer in 2023. His consistency and versatility have made the Austrian international a key figure at the German record champions, and he remains influential this season. Losing him would still hit Bayern hard, as they would then need to seek a potentially costly replacement.
The former Leipzig man has scored three goals and provided twelve assists in 43 appearances this term. In the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain (4-5), Laimer was initially benched as Alphonso Davies started on the left side of defence. He came on as a substitute in the second half, and whether he will return to the starting line-up for Wednesday's return leg against PSG remains to be seen.
Konrad Laimer: His numbers at FC Bayern Munich
Games
132 goals
Goals
7 assists
Assists
20 yellow cards
Yellow cards
31