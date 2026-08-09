'We're not as bad as people think' - Derek McInnes defends Rangers squad after damaging Hibernian defeat

Rangers are already trailing their rivals early in the Scottish Premiership campaign, but McInnes has urged calm. Following a 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at Ibrox, McInnes spoke to Sky Sports to defend his squad's overall performance. The result leaves Rangers five points behind Celtic and St Mirren, who have both collected six points from their opening two matches.

Despite remaining winless after three games in charge, McInnes remains optimistic about the project at Ibrox. Addressing the mounting pressure, McInnes stated: "We're not as bad as some people will be saying at the minute. And I think it's important that we just batten down the hatches, stay strong, stay together."