Vlahovic has asked for €25 million in signing-on fees!

Dusan Vlahovic's time at Juventus has come to an end, but the Serbian striker still has no new destination. The centre-forward is still looking for a club and, right now, Besiktas are the only side said to have shown concrete interest, with contacts growing more intense.





According to La Stampa, the financial demands of the player's entourage are the main complication. Vlahovic's agents are said to be asking for €15 million in commission to get the deal done, a figure that has reportedly scared off several potential buyers.



