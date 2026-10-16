Two years ago it would have seemed unthinkable. Vinicius Junior's situation at Real Madrid has turned extremely delicate.

According to a report by the newspaper Sport, the Brazilian has become a target for criticism, even from his own club's fans, and a run of extremely difficult weeks now lies ahead of him.

The club and Jose Mourinho must find a solution. If they don't, the situation could become untenable.

Rome marked another step in the decline the Brazilian forward has suffered since the famous incident involving the 2024 Ballon d'Or, when he watched Rodri snatch the award from him having believed he was just a few steps away from winning it. At the Stadio Olimpico, he gave the ball away in the build-up to the second goal for Gasperini's side, and every eye in the ground turned on him.

Mourinho didn't even try to hide his displeasure. He gestured towards the player and towards those on the bench, re-enacting the incident, then took Vinicius off. The message could hardly have been clearer.