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Yosua Arya

'The issue is egos!' - Former Real Madrid star makes honest claim about Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe's relationship

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Former Real Madrid defender Rafa Alkorta has opened up about the dynamic between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, claiming that "egos" have prevented the pair from clicking on the pitch. Alkorta expressed hope that new manager Jose Mourinho can finally get the attacking duo to co-exist.

  • Alkorta questions star partnership

    Alkorta has shared his verdict on the relationship between Vinicius and Mbappe after the Frenchman's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024. Speaking on Cadena SER's El Larguero, Alkorta suggested the pair have struggled to develop an effective understanding, while expressing hope that new boss Jose Mourinho can finally bring the two forwards together.

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  • Egos blamed for struggles

    Alkorta believes the biggest obstacle has been the personalities involved rather than their footballing ability. He said: "Since Mbappe arrived, the issue has been one of egos. I’ve never understood the whole ego thing, nor did I experience it in a dressing room, but the reality is that the connection hasn't quite clicked.

    "Mbappe scores 50 goals a season, and hopefully, Mourinho can get the two of them performing well together. If Vinicius stays, Mourinho will demand things from him that previous coaches couldn't get. He’s surely already made his expectations clear."


  • Contract talks offer encouragement

    Alkorta's comments come after representatives of Vinicius met with Real Madrid to discuss extending the 26-year-old's contract beyond its current expiry date in 2027. Both parties are reportedly moderately optimistic after moving closer in negotiations.

    The former defender also welcomed the progress, saying: "Fans will be happy that he’s close to renewing. Mourinho is trying to do what neither Xabi Alonso nor [Alvaro] Arbeloa could manage with the Mbappe-Vinicius duo. They’ve had very little chemistry with the ball and none at all off the ball. I think Vinicius's last two years haven't been good."

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    Focus turns to new season

    Real Madrid will now continue their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against Ferencvaros on Saturday. Los Blancos will then face Deportivo La Coruna four days later before opening their 2026/27 Liga away to Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on August 22. Mourinho will hope those fixtures provide the perfect platform to improve the understanding between Vinicius and Mbappe.

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