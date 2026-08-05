'Blow up the structure!' - Ex-Premier League striker warns mega Vinicius Junior wage offer could ruin Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports News, former Premier League forward Austin expressed serious concerns over the potential financial impact on Mikel Arteta's squad. He warned that the huge wage disparity could destabilise the club.

"I really think it could blow up the structure at Arsenal," Austin explained. "I don’t think it would be the look, or the way Arsenal have been over the last four, five, six years.

"We all criticised [Arsenal in the past], but look how they’ve managed to build themselves into this position, and to then bring a player like that in… the structure would just be blown out of the water. He’s going to be earning nearly two-and-a-half times more than [Declan] Rice!"