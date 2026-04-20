If no new contract can be signed off, or if Vini is considered to be a disruptive influence in the camp, then Real may open themselves up to offers. Quizzed on whether that could happen in the next transfer window, former Blancos striker Owen - who now represents Casino.org, a leading platform helping players find UK casino brands - told GOAL: “I'm not sure about that. The problem is if you've got a great player, a great club, who is there to buy him? If you've got a decent player, an okay club, then there's so many different suitors.

“But how much would Vini Junior cost? We're getting in the realms of a couple of hundred million nowadays. And who can afford that? Probably two teams at the moment. Barcelona couldn't afford it and he's never going to go there. Who can afford it?

“Sometimes a player is so big and so good that I just can't see them ever moving. I know Neymar did it, but that was when PSG were splashing money all over the place. I don't really see it. And he's obviously a hugely talented player.

“I can't see him moving from Madrid personally. He's one of the elite players. Madrid tend not to get rid of young, fantastic players so I would expect him to stay.”