Vinicius embarrasses Mourinho: Alonso's numbers reveal the difference

Vinicius Junior is enduring a rough patch at Real Madrid. His display at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, coupled with the four-match ban that followed, has left the Madrid fanbase unimpressed.
Jose Mourinho keeps backing the Brazilian in front of the cameras, though, and the Portuguese did so again on Saturday at Valdebebas before today's meeting with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"He is a wonderful boy," Mourinho said. "I greatly appreciate his ability to live and endure while keeping his smile. I appreciate that enormously. If I were in his position, perhaps I would not be here now, and perhaps last summer I would have forced the club to allow me to move to a competition or a country and opponents who respect me."