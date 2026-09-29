Vincenzo Montella is under fire. Turkish fans blame him for Turkey's poor run of form after defeat in their opener against France and another loss yesterday against Italy. In Bursa, home supporters loudly called for the former AC Milan and Fiorentina manager to resign, but he ruled that out in his press conference: "I have no intention of resigning. I believe in the work we have done, I stayed even when I received important offers. I have faith in the players, together we got here".
Vincenzo Montella under fire, fans: "Resign." Him: "I’m staying, three years ago we were in League C"
From League C to League A
"Three years ago, this team were in League C, then with me we won League B. Today we are in League A. The level has clearly gone up. Playing every three days against opponents like these is complicated. Before the match, I read the teams' valuations: Italy €840 million, Turkey €417 million! The newspapers gave the impression an easy match awaited us. I told my players it would not be easy."
Wrong approach
"We have to say it: our approach to the match, especially in the first half, was not at the level of our opponents. We are not used to playing a match every three days. We deserved the whistles and the protests in the first half. That annoys me! We improved after it went 3-1, and then they disallowed a goal for us! I try to stay calm when I analyse matches. But in general, we are not used to playing matches of this level every three days."
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