AFP
Vincent Kompany hails 'world class' Michael Olise as Bayern Munich star continues incredible form
A remarkable start in Germany
Olise has started the season in outstanding form with Bayern. After recording 22 goals and 31 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season, the 24-year-old has scored eight goals in just seven appearances across all competitions.
His phenomenal form in Germany has quickly caught the attention of world football. More importantly, it has earned the complete admiration of his manager, Kompany. The Belgian boss has been heavily impressed by his new star. Kompany now firmly believes that Olise has established himself as a global reference point in his position.
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Kompany makes world-class declaration
Speaking in a recent interview with Sky, Kompany was asked if he considers Olise to be a world-class player. The Bayern manager offered a definitive response.
"Is he already world-class? Yes, clearly. Without a doubt," Kompany stated. "A player with Michael Olise’s talent would always end up becoming one of the best. It is not just his talent, but also his mentality and his attention to detail."
Seeing things others simply miss
Kompany highlighted Olise's exceptional football intelligence as a key factor behind his rapid rise. He noted that the Frenchman operates on a completely different wavelength to many of his peers.
"He always sees things that others do not see, even in training," Kompany continued. "That is what makes him a special player in world football. Our role is not to transform a player into a world star, that is impossible. He already has all of that inside him."
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Maintaining the hunger to succeed
Despite the high praise, Kompany warned that Olise must not let his standards drop. The manager expects his star man to push for even greater heights throughout the campaign.
"The most important thing is that he keeps this hunger to progress," Kompany concluded. Bayern Munich will certainly rely heavily on that ambition as they chase domestic and European glory.
Olise will look to continue his incredible scoring streak in the upcoming fixtures. If he maintains this level, he will undoubtedly remain one of the most exciting players in world football.
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