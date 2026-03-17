Vincent Kompany reveals Bayern Munich goalkeeper plan with shock Champions League debut for 16-year-old stopper a possibility amid injury crisis

If Urbig fails to prove his fitness in time for kick-off on Wednesday, Kompany has confirmed that the responsibility will fall to teenager Leonard Prescott. The New York-born stopper has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the youth ranks and was already on the bench as a substitute against Leverkusen last weekend. At just 16 years and 176 days old, Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper in the history of the Champions League.

“He's quite calm,” Kompany said when asked about the youngster’s temperament. "But I have to say, when I look at a young player like him, it's the opposite end of the scale to Sven Ulreich. But we're a very calm staff overall. If he must play, he'll have our full support and backing. We have a lot of good players who will then help him. There'll never be a young player here who's given a leading role. Regardless of what happens, we have full faith."