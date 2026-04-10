Viktor Gyokeres insists Arsenal can harness 'nerves' as critics claim they risk bottling Premier League title

Gyokeres has spearheaded Arsenal’s chase for their ultimate goal for the majority of the season and has now urged his team-mates to bring focus and enjoyment to the title run-in despite the weight of hope and expectation on their shoulders. Speaking to football.london, the 27-year-old suggested that feeling the heat is a natural part of competing at the highest level.

“I think if you feel nerves, I think it means that it matters for you,” Gyokeres stated. “I think it's not bad if you take it in the right way and you put that energy in the right direction. So to have nerves, I think it's not a bad thing. It's just bad if you convert it into something negative, and it depends on how you handle those emotions.”