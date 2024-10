VIDEO: ‘Could’ve won the LPGA!’ - Christian Pulisic teased by Alexa Melton as golf pro girlfriend of USMNT & AC Milan star admits she never wants to leave Italy C. Pulisic USA Showbiz AC Milan Serie A

Alexa Melton has teased Christian Pulisic, claiming he “could've won the LPGA”, with the USMNT ace’s girlfriend saying she never wants to leave Italy.