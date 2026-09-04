VIDEO: Forget the rules?! Turkish referee blows for offside from a throw-in

The incident quickly drew fierce backlash online, with former Turkish referee Deniz Ates Bitnel sharing the footage on his personal Instagram account alongside a scathing critique: "We say, 'What else could happen?'; our referees keep going from bad to worse...!"

The officiating drama did little to derail Bursaspor on the pitch, as a brace from former Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho powered them to an emphatic 4-0 win. That commanding display in front of 40,105 supporters also extended the club's remarkable unbeaten home streak to 11 months and six days.