The equaliser did nothing to calm things down. Both teams pushed for a second, and Al-Ahly nearly turned it around in the 23rd minute when Ivan Toney slipped Francisco Trincão through on goal, only for the Portuguese to fire just wide of the left post.

Sundowns hit back with a scare of their own in the 33rd minute. They kept whipping crosses in behind Al-Ahly's defence, and one found a South African player who climbed to meet it with a powerful header. Édouard Mendy stood tall and kept it out, sparing his side a second goal.

Trincão popped up in the danger zone again before the break, latching onto another cross but failing to steer his header home. It flashed just centimetres past the Sundowns post.

Level at 1-1 the half ended, a contest that carried chances at both ends. Al-Ahly could have gone in ahead had they taken any of the openings that fell their way, particularly Trincão's one-on-one and Al-Juhani's shot off the post.