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Ahmad Salah
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Video: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Youssef: Ronaldo will break the 1,000-goal barrier in Kuwait

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ahli
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwait Football Association, wants Cristiano Ronaldo to write himself into the history books on Kuwaiti soil. The Al-Nassr captain's 1,000th goal, he hopes, will arrive at the Saudi Super Cup, a tournament Kuwait will host next December.

At Wednesday's draw ceremony, Al-Yousef said he wanted the Kuwaiti crowd to see an exceptional moment in the career of a forward closing in on a record nobody in football has ever touched.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia's Thmanyah channel, the Kuwait FA president said: "God willing, Ronaldo will score his 1,000th goal, and even his 1,001st, in Kuwait."

Ronaldo sits on 981 career goals after scoring in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win over Uzbek side Neftchi last Monday in the AFC Champions League Elite. That leaves the Portugal legend 19 short of the 1,000 barrier.

  • Fan boost for Al-Nassr club

    He affirmed his support for the Kingdom, saying: "We as a Kuwaiti people stand united behind the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince, and the Saudi people who are loyal to the people of Kuwait. All Kuwaitis are loyal to the Kingdom and its people."

    He continued: "I am very happy that the Saudi Super Cup is being held on Kuwaiti soil, and for me this is one of the strongest competitions that will take place on Kuwaiti soil."

    Al Nassr's involvement, meanwhile, has caught the imagination of Kuwaiti fans. Al-Youssef points out that supporters of Kuwait's Al-Qadsia don't necessarily throw their weight behind Saudi Arabia's Al-Qadsiah. They lean towards Al Nassr instead, and have done ever since Bader Al-Mutawa, the legend of Al-Qadsia and Kuwaiti football, pulled on the Al-Alami shirt.

  • Al-Nassr face Al-Kholood in the Super Cup semi-final

    The draw for the 2026-2027 Saudi Super Cup paired Al Ahli with Al Qadsiah in the first semi-final, while Al Nassr face Al Khaleej in the second.

    Kuwait stage the four-team tournament from 19 to 23 December at the Jaber Al Ahmad International Stadium. The semi-finals fall on 19 and 20 December. The final follows on the 23rd.

    Al Nassr arrive as champions of the Saudi Roshn League, with Al Khaleej qualifying as King's Cup runners-up. Al Ahli got in by finishing third in the league, and Al Qadsiah sealed their spot in fourth.

    There's more than silverware riding on this one. Al Nassr want another title, the fans want Ronaldo's historic number, and Kuwait's pitches could yet host an exceptional moment in the career of the Saudi side's captain, should he reach his 1,000th goal during the tournament.

    Video: he warned of coming strife at Al Hilal: Mohammed Noor to Salem Al Dawsari: look for another club

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Saudi Pro League

15 Oct 2026

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