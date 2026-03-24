VIDEO: Rayan Cherki strikes a pose! Man City star aims cheeky grin at cameras while pretending to be hurt after Ben White challenge in Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal
A viral moment of Wembley theatre
The Carabao Cup final took an unexpected comedic turn when Cherki decided to turn a tactical foul into a social media sensation. After being wiped out by a heavy sliding challenge from Arsenal defender White, the Man City playmaker remained sprawled on the turf, clutching his leg in apparent agony.
As medical staff prepared to intervene, the former Lyon man suddenly broke character. Spotting a pitchside lens, Cherki dropped his facade of pain to deliver a wide, mischievous grin and a playful pose directly into the camera before returning to his "injured" state.
Watch the clip
A masterclass in winding up the opposition
The audacity of the stunt immediately caught the attention of the commentary team and fans worldwide. While White and his Arsenal team-mates were visibly irritated by the perceived time-wasting, Cherki's playful defiance served to further frustrate a Gunners side already struggling to find their rhythm under the Wembley arch.
Beyond the antics, City remained the superior force on the pitch. While Cherki provided the entertainment, it was Nico O’Reilly who delivered the clinical edge, scoring a decisive brace to secure a 2-0 victory. The win adds yet another piece of silverware to the Etihad trophy cabinet.
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What comes next?
City will look to carry this momentum into their next match, where Pep Guardiola's side face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. After that, the Cityzens will turn their attention to a Premier League clash against Chelsea, currently second in the table and nine points behind leaders Arsenal, having played a game less.