Al-Nassr maintained their strong Saudi Roshen League form, recording a 2–0 win over Al-Akhdoud on Matchday 28. The champions-elect dominated proceedings in both halves to secure the three points.

The win takes Al-Nassr to 73 points, keeping the title race alive as the campaign enters its closing stages.

Al-Akhdoud, meanwhile, remain on 16 points in 17th place, leaving them in the relegation zone with crucial matches still to come in the battle to avoid the drop.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 16th minute, with compatriot João Félix adding the second goal just two minutes after the restart.