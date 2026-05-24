AFP
VIDEO: Mohamed Salah surpasses Steven Gerrard in Liverpool record books with superb assist in final game
Salah creates magic against Brentford
Salah delivered a moment of brilliance during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford, after cutting in from the right flank and entering the penalty area. He executed a flawless outside-of-the-boot pass to find Jones, who easily tapped it in. The forward impressed throughout with 69 touches and an 84 percent passing accuracy, completing 32 of his 38 passes. Before being replaced by Jeremie Frimpong in the 74th minute to a roaring standing ovation, he was a constant threat, registering four total shots with two on target and hitting the woodwork once, while creating one big chance.
Breaking the assist record for the Reds
This assist marked a historic milestone for the Egyptian star, officially breaking a long-standing club record. According to OptaJoe, Salah moved onto 93 Premier League assists for Liverpool, one clear of Gerrard in the club's all-time charts. It was a fitting way for Salah to bring the curtain down on his superb nine-year stay at Anfield, as the draw with Brentford secured Champions League qualification for the Reds.
An unforgettable legacy at Anfield
Salah leaves behind an astonishing legacy at Anfield. This season, he featured in 41 matches across all competitions, playing 3,136 minutes, scoring 12 goals, and providing 10 assists. Over his legendary overall tenure, he played 442 games and scored 257 goals for the club. He claimed the Premier League title twice, won the Champions League, and lifted multiple other trophies. Furthermore, he secured the Premier League Golden Boot four times, most recently netting 29 goals in the 2024-25 term.
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What lies ahead for the Egyptian king
It remains completely unknown where Salah will head next after departing Liverpool as a free agent. In the immediate future, he will focus solely on the upcoming World Cup with the Egyptian national team. After that tournament, he will carefully consider his next career move. Potential options reportedly range from joining other major European leagues to exploring lucrative opportunities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, or the United States.