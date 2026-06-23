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Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

VIDEO: Martin Odegaard leads Erling Haaland & Norway squad in spine-tingling 'Viking Row' celebration after progress to World Cup knockout stages

M. Oedegaard
E. Haaland
Norway vs Senegal
Norway
World Cup

Martin Odegaard led Erling Haaland and the Norway squad in a viral 'Viking Row' celebration after securing their place in the World Cup knockout stages. The squad joined supporters in the celebration following their victory over Senegal, and the post-match scenes quickly went viral on social media.

  • Norway stars join fans in viral post-match celebration

    The Norwegian players headed straight to their supporters after their 3-2 win over Senegal that secured their place in the knockout stages, and took part in the increasingly popular 'Viking Row' celebration. Led by captain Odegaard, the squad formed a longboat-style rowing movement with the fans in the stands. The celebration has gained significant traction on social media during the tournament. Inspired by Viking heritage, supporters and players sit in formation and mimic rowing movements to the rhythm of a drum.

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  • Haaland reveals pre-match plan behind celebration

    Haaland, who scored two goals in the match, admitted the players had discussed joining supporters before kick-off if they secured the result they needed. The Manchester City striker told Fox Sports: "I saw it online. It's gone completely viral. Martin asked me before the game: 'Do you think we should join in?' I said, 'If we win, let's do it, why not?'"

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  • Norway v Senegal: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Group-winning battle awaits

    Norway now face their biggest challenge of the tournament as they prepare to meet France in a match that will determine top spot in Group I. Despite the confidence generated by their perfect group-stage record, Haaland acknowledged the scale of the task ahead, saying after the game: "They're probably going to win against us, they're probably going to win the whole tournament."

    Regardless of that result, Norway will head into the Round of 32 with momentum and belief after an impressive campaign so far.

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Norway crest
Norway
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France
FRA