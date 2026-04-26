VIDEO: No catching Marcus Rashford! Barcelona loanee turns on the afterburners to register 13th goal of the season & fire Blaugrana closer to La Liga title

The goal comes at a delicate time for Rashford, with reports suggesting that Barcelona are hesitant about making his stay permanent. Despite his impact under Flick, the club's hierarchy, including sporting director Deco, are reportedly concerned about the financial implications oftriggering a £26 million ($35m) buyout clause.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana are reluctant to commit to the transfer fee and Rashford's substantial wage package, leading to a potential U-turn on his future. However, performances like the one against Getafe will undoubtedly give the Barca board plenty to think about as they weigh up their options for the summer transfer window.