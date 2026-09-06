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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: "I will expose this league": Felix triggers Saudi anger

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Unjustified attack after Al-Ittihad's defeat

Al-Nassr's Portuguese star João Félix triggered a wave of anger among Saudi fans after failing to contain his frustration in the wake of defeat to Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr fell 2-1 to their rivals on Saturday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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  • Félix sparks an unjustified crisis

    After the match, cameras caught an altercation between Felix and the assistant referee. The Portuguese looked agitated, and the footage tore through social media, sparking a wide reaction from both sets of fans.

    The controversy did not stop there. Felix lit a fresh fuse as he passed through the mixed zone, telling a journalist who asked him about the game: "If I speak, I will expose this league."

    His words drew angry reactions. Several observers branded them an overstep, going beyond criticism of the match or the refereeing decisions to take aim at the entire competition, without justification.

    Felix never hit the expected level during the game, and he could not find the back of Al-Ittihad's net either.

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  • Widespread anger and demands for an investigation

    Saudi fans did not take kindly to Felix's outburst, as their reactions to the video posted by the Okaz newspaper account on X made clear.

    Astonished by Felix's remarks, the account "Hashem" objected: "What do you mean, either I win or I ruin it!".

    Moussa said: "This is a clear and explicit accusation and a slur on the integrity of Saudi competitions. He must be investigated".

  • The MSA account commented: "I hope the player's statement does not simply pass unnoticed. Ronaldo spoke and made threats before and nothing came of it, and today Felix is issuing threats and warnings."

    "Mohammed Al-Tamimi" believes that Felix should be released after his statement, saying: "A final departure.. a public threat."

    Weighing in, the "Fawares Al-Jazira" account commented: "This is the end of the Portuguese gang. The time has come to cleanse our sport of them."

    Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer of 2025. Since then he has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists in 53 matches for the club across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH