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Al Ittihad v Al Nassr: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Video: "I will expose this league": Felix ignites the anger of Saudis

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
J. Felix
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Unjustified attack after Al-Ittihad's defeat

Portugal's Joao Felix sparked a wave of discontent among Saudi fans after the Al-Nassr forward failed to control his anger following defeat to Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr fell 2-1 to their rivals on Saturday evening at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah, in the fifth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

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  • Félix ignites an unjustified crisis

    Cameras caught Felix confronting the assistant referee after the match, the Portuguese visibly agitated. The footage spread quickly across social media and sparked a wave of reaction from fans of both clubs.

    The controversy did not stop there. Felix lit a fresh fuse in the mixed zone, telling a journalist who asked about the game: "If I talk, I will expose this league."

    Fans hit back hard. Many saw the remark as a step too far, aimed not at the match or the refereeing decisions but at the entire competition, and without any justification.

    On the pitch, Felix fell short of the level expected of him. He never found a way past Al-Ittihad's goalkeeper.

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  • Widespread anger and demands for an investigation

    Saudi fans did not take kindly to Felix's outburst, as their reactions to the widely shared video posted by the Okaz newspaper account on X made clear.

    Astonished by the remark, the account "Hashem" hit back: "What does that mean, I either win or I ruin things!".

    Moussa said: "This is a clear and explicit accusation and a slur on the integrity of Saudi competitions. He must be investigated".

  • The MSA account commented: "I hope the player's statement does not pass unnoticed. Ronaldo previously spoke and made threats and nothing came of it, and today Felix is threatening and issuing warnings."

    "Mohammed Al-Tamimi" wants Felix gone after his statement, saying: "A final exit.. a public threat."

    Meanwhile, the "Fawaris Al-Jazira" account commented: "This is the end of the Portuguese gang, it is time to cleanse our sport of them."

    Al-Nassr signed Joao Felix from Chelsea in the summer of 2025. Since then he has scored 30 goals and provided 22 assists in 53 matches in Al-Alami's shirt across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al-Fayha crest
Al-Fayha
ALF
Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Abha crest
Abha
ABH