VIDEO: Pool party & doughnut cake! Georgina Rodriguez reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo Jr celebrated 16th birthday as father CR7 takes in World Cup duty with Portugal

The Rodriguez-Ronaldo household was transformed into a festival of fun to mark Cristiano Jr’s big day. With the summer sun beating down, Georgina curated an event that featured everything from a massive pool party to carnival-style game stations. Guests were seen enjoying a variety of activities, including a sumo wrestling challenge that provided plenty of entertainment before everyone cooled off in the family pool.

Food was a major highlight of the festivities, with Georgina serving several varieties of paella to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the celebration. The attention to detail extended to the dessert, as the traditional birthday cake was replaced by a unique tower made entirely of doughnuts. The creation was personalized with the teenager's name in blue lettering and topped with a silver number 16 to mark his transition into his mid-teens.