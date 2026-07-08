VIDEO: Ed Sheeran performs private gig for England players as he makes World Cup final prediction
A musical tradition continues
The England squad received a morale boost ahead of the knockout stages as Sheeran visited them at their Meadowbrook hotel base. The singer-songwriter, who has become a regular fixture in the camp during major tournaments, performed an acoustic set by the pool. The 35-year-old treated the players to a stripped-back version of his hit 'Castle on the Hill' as part of the private performance. The intimate setting is designed to help foster the team spirit that has been a hallmark of the England camp in recent years.
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Sheeran predicts a blockbuster final
The Suffolk-raised musician's involvement with the national team has grown significantly over the last three major tournaments, becoming a familiar face in the inner circle of the Three Lions camp. The tradition began back in 2021 through Sheeran's friendship with captain Harry Kane.
Speaking on the latest episode of Extra Time, Sheeran explained: "In 2021 Harry got me down for the camp and then I met everyone, and I've just been to every one since. It's been great, it's been a nice little tradition. Since the first time I played for the lads in 2021 we've bonded, so it's never a tough crowd."
While the singer was there to provide entertainment, he also shared his outlook on how the rest of the 2026 World Cup will unfold. With several heavyweights still in the mix, Sheeran is confident that the Three Lions have what it takes to navigate the remaining hurdles and reach the showpiece event. Sheeran said: "I think it'll be an England-France final. I think when you get to the final anyone can win and I think it will be us."
- AFP
Miami showdown awaits
Despite the high spirits at the Kansas City camp, the focus must now shift entirely to the upcoming quarter-final against Norway this Saturday in Miami. Tuchel’s tactical acumen will be put to the test against a Norwegian side that has proven to be a difficult opponent throughout the tournament. England are currently dealing with some squad rotation issues following Jarell Quansah’s red card against Mexico and a bizarre wrist injury suffered by Jordan Henderson during the post-match celebrations.
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