VIDEO: Declan Rice’s reaction to overturned Arsenal penalty caught on camera as Gunners star faces UEFA ban threat ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid

Declan Rice’s emotional reaction to a controversial refereeing decision has become a talking point following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The flashpoint came in the 78th minute at the Metropolitano Stadium when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded Arsenal a penalty after Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge from Atletico defender David Hancko. However, after a VAR review, the official was sent to the pitchside monitor and reversed his decision, judging the contact insufficient.

Video footage circulating online showed Rice reacting in disbelief from the pitch as the decision was overturned. The game eventually ended 1-1, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return leg at Emirates Stadium.