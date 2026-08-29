Al-Khaleej weren't content to sit on the draw. They made a change in the 73rd minute, Abdulrahman Al-Dossari replacing Cortagarena, before Mohammed Sawan came on for Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa in the 78th.
Al-Ahli went looking for control in the 83rd minute through a Spertsyan corner, but Al-Khaleej's defence cleared a Roger Ibañez header, then repelled a Bondarenko effort inside the box a minute later. Just as the visitors looked set to keep the pressure on, the game turned. Ramzi Solan slipped the ball to Julián Domínguez, who fired from close range to restore Al-Khaleej's lead at 2-1 in the 85th minute.
On came Abdullah Radif for Bondarenko in the 87th minute as Al-Ahli threw everything forward in stoppage time. Radif headed just wide in the 90th minute, then Hamed Al-Shanqiti stopped another header from him a minute later, while Spertsyan dragged an effort from outside the box off target.
Al-Khaleej settled it in the 90+2 minute. Cuba da Costa teed up Mohammed Sawan, who lashed a left-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner for the third goal, killing off any hope of an Al-Ahli comeback. The "Ar Rass" side took all three points and delivered the first of the shocks against the Roshn League's big guns.
That precious win lifted Al-Khaleej up to third in the Saudi Pro League standings on 8 points, while Al-Ahli slipped to sixth on 6.