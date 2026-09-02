VIDEO: Chaos in Uruguay as Danubio fans storm the pitch to attack their own players during cup defeat

Nahuel Da Silva's second-half double condemned Danubio to a 2-0 defeat, leaving them third in Group A of the Copa Uruguay with three points from two matches. The violent outburst reflects growing fan fury amid a dismal campaign for the four-time Primera Division champions, who sit 11th in the domestic standings with just 18 points from 15 outings. Pressure is mounting on the squad after underwhelming displays across both league and cup competitions.